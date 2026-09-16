This could be the greatest public finance scandal of 4th Republic if confirmed – Dafeamekpor on COVID-19 audit

Majority Chief Whip and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has called for immediate arrests if allegations of concealed findings in the Auditor-General’s COVID-19 expenditure audit are established.

His comments follow investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni’s latest investigation, which raises questions over the Auditor-General’s special audit of COVID-19 spending.

The investigation found that the Auditor-General’s report recorded GH¢96 million as COVID-19 fumigation expenditure, while documents examined by Manasseh indicate that government ministries spent hundreds of millions of cedis more on the exercise.

The investigation specifically found that the Ministry of Local Government spent about GH¢299 million on three fumigation contracts, but that expenditure was not included in the Auditor-General’s reported fumigation figure.

The Ghana Audit Service has confirmed that the expenditure was audited but has not explained why it was omitted from the figure reported.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Dafeamekpor said the allegations, if proven, could amount to an unprecedented public finance scandal.

“If what Manasseh Azure Awuni is further revealing is what is actually the case, then arguably we have the greatest public finance scandal of maybe the Fourth Republic.”

He said the Auditor-General has a legal obligation to report the findings of a special audit to Parliament.

“You cannot conceal any facts from Parliament.”

Dafeamekpor argued that the evidence presented by Manasseh indicates the audit was conducted, but that material findings and recommendations were omitted from the report submitted to Parliament.

“So where the evidence, the pieces of material evidence that he’s pieced together, points irresistibly to the fact that they actually conducted the audit of the Ministry of Local Government and Transport, but in reporting to Parliament, concealed material findings and perhaps recommendations for consideration by Parliament and perhaps leading to legislative reforms from Parliament, they’re in breach of Section 16.”

He said he was considering issuing a formal statement on the matter but insisted that the allegations required immediate action if confirmed.

“So me, I’m really hesitating to issue the statement I’m minded to do.”

Dafeamekpor then called for arrests.

“If this is really the issue tonight, then people should be, the arrests should be happening before daybreak tomorrow, because this cannot be countenanced under any circumstances in this country.”

The controversy centres on the findings of a special audit of COVID-19 expenditure commissioned in 2022. Manasseh’s investigation says the audit significantly understated fumigation expenditure across several ministries.

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has separately said the discrepancy must be explained, warning that either information was withheld from auditors or the audit was not properly conducted.

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