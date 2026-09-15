COVID-19 audit cover-up could breach Audit Service Act – Dafeamekpor

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor says allegations that the Auditor-General concealed key findings from its COVID-19 expenditure audit could amount to a breach of the Audit Service Act.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, September 15, the South Dayi MP said Section 16 of the Audit Service Act requires the Auditor-General to report the findings of a special audit to Parliament.

His comments follow investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni’s latest investigation, which found that the Auditor-General’s special audit significantly understated COVID-19 fumigation expenditure.

The investigation found that while the special audit reported GH¢96.3 million as the cost of fumigation, documents from the Ministries of Education, Local Government, and Transport indicated expenditure of at least GH¢780 million.

The investigation also found that the Audit Service had audited the Local Government Ministry’s fumigation expenditure but did not include it in the special audit’s reported figure.

Mr Dafeamekpor said if the evidence gathered by Mr Awuni is accurate, the matter could constitute a serious public finance scandal.

“If what Manasseh Azure Awuni is further revealing is what is actually the case, then arguably we have the greatest public finance scandal of maybe the Fourth Republic.”

He said the Auditor-General and its officers have a legal obligation to report their findings to Parliament when conducting a special audit.

“Because you see, in consonance with Section 16 of the Audit Service Act, when the Auditor-General and his officers are mandated under law to conduct a special audit, they are again obliged, obligated under law to report their findings to Parliament.”

“You cannot conceal any facts from Parliament.”

Mr Dafeamekpor said the allegations become particularly serious if the Audit Service had information on the expenditure but failed to include material findings and recommendations in its report to Parliament.

“So where the evidence, the pieces of material evidence that he’s pieced together, points irresistibly to the fact that they actually conducted the audit of the Ministry of Local Government and Transport, but in reporting to Parliament, concealed material findings and perhaps recommendations for consideration by Parliament and for perhaps leading to legislative reforms from Parliament, they’re in breach of Section 16.”

He said the issue could warrant immediate action if the investigation’s findings are established.

“That’s under special audits. So me, I’m really hesitating to issue the statement I’m minded to do.”

“If this is really the issue tonight, then people should be, the arrests should be happening before daybreak tomorrow, because this cannot be countenanced under any circumstances in this country.”

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