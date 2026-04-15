Today’s front pages: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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IMANI Africa welcomes GIA’s intervention: What this means for Ghana’s insurance industry and the public
3 minutes
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Carlos Queiroz will bring discipline to Black Stars – Faisal Chibsah
5 minutes
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ECG to commence Phase Two of transformer upgrade at Lashibi
6 minutes
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Congo to receive first group of deportees from US this week, sources say
8 minutes
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Ghana moves to endorse EWIPA declaration
9 minutes
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Kufuor calls for stronger private sector support to tackle unemployment
11 minutes
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Sachet water prices rise in Tema despite calls to suspend increases
12 minutes
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DVLA closes six vehicle testing centres over roadworthiness breaches
13 minutes
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Agenda 111 completion timeline must be realistic — Julius Anthony
23 minutes
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GIS sets up operation to remove street beggars, arrest unregistered migrants
26 minutes