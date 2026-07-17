TOR receives one million barrels of Jubilee crude to boost refinery operations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has received one million barrels of Ghana's indigenous Jubilee Medium Sweet Crude as part of efforts to strengthen its refining operations and enhance the country's energy security.
The crude oil cargo, transported aboard the MT Apache, arrived on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, marking another milestone in the ongoing revitalisation of Ghana's only state-owned refinery.
In a statement issued on Thursday, July 16, TOR said the consistent supply of crude oil has been crucial to sustaining refinery operations and improving domestic petroleum production.
"These supplies have enabled the Refinery to continue producing petroleum products for both the domestic and regional markets, advancing Ghana's energy security while promoting industrialisation and value addition," the statement said.
The latest shipment is the second consignment of locally produced crude supplied to the refinery under the current administration.
It also follows three million-barrel crude deliveries secured by TOR since May 2026, comprising Bonga, Baleine and the newly arrived Jubilee Medium Sweet Crude.
The refinery said processing indigenous crude locally would help stabilise the domestic petroleum market while positioning Ghana as a competitive refining hub for the West African sub-region.
TOR also expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for what it described as his "steadfast commitment and visionary leadership", and to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, for providing strategic oversight towards the restoration of refining operations.
The refinery reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the integration of Ghana's upstream and downstream petroleum sectors to ensure the country derives greater value from its natural resources as production continues to increase.
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