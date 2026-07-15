Turn Atewa Forest Reserve into national park to protect it from galamsey – Awula Serwah urges gov’t

Coordinator of Eco-conscious citizen and environmental advocate, Awula Serwah, has called on government to upgrade the Atewa Forest Reserve into a national park to provide stronger legal protection against illegal mining activities.

According to her, the current status of the forest reserve has not been enough to prevent illegal miners and other encroachers from degrading the area, which she described as a globally significant biodiversity hotspot.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, July 15, Madam Serwah said urgent action is needed to safeguard the forest, which serves as the source of three major rivers.

"There’s also illegal mining going on in Atewa Forest Reserve, and therefore we are pleading with the government to turn Atewa Forest Reserve into a national park, because a national park has more protection than a forest reserve," she said.

"We are hoping that illegal mining will stop in Atewa, which is a globally significant biodiversity area. Three rivers take their source from Atewa Forest Reserve," she added.

Madam Serwah described the continued destruction of the forest by illegal miners and poachers as unacceptable, warning that the consequences could be severe for water security and biodiversity conservation.

"It’s a shame that we are sitting there as the forest is being decimated by illegal miners and poachers and others," she stated.

Read Also: Cabinet restores Achimota Forest Reserve to full protected status

Her comments come after the Minister's announcement that Cabinet had revoked EI 144, restoring the Achimota Forest Reserve to its full protected status and reversing the decision that excised part of the forest from the reserve four years ago.

The revocation restores the forest to its original classification under the 1927 declaration, effectively nullifying the legal changes introduced in 2022 that removed approximately 361.5 acres from the southern portion of the reserve.

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