Regional

Two killed as 50-seater bus overturns in Nkonya Bumbula crash

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  26 April 2026 12:43pm
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A fatal road traffic accident at Nkonya Bumbula in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region has claimed two lives and left several others injured after a 50-seater passenger bus overturned on the Accra–Salaga highway.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service on Sunday, April 26, the incident occurred when the bus, which was fully loaded with passengers travelling from Accra to Salaga, reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp curve.

Preliminary information points to a suspected tyre burst combined with overspeeding as the cause of the crash, leading the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The bus subsequently veered off the road and overturned, trapping occupants inside.

The severity of the impact left passengers with varying degrees of injury, while two people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Emergency response teams were quickly alerted as bystanders attempted to assist the victims before official rescue crews arrived.

Personnel from the GNFS responded promptly, undertaking rescue operations to extricate injured passengers from the wreckage.

The victims were later handed over to the National Ambulance Service and transported to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital for urgent medical attention.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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