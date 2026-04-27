Kwakye Ofosu pledges to support Aburaman SHS with a school bus

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has pledged to support Aburaman Senior High School with a bus.
He made the pledge at a durbar to climax the Odumkwaa Festival of the people of Abura Dunkwa.
In addition, he said all uncompleted GETFund projects would be completed to enable the school to run a single track for the next academic year, which begins in September.
The government, the MP said, was committed to providing logistical support for schools to run effectively as they delivered their mandate to educate Ghanaian students.
He also pointed out the good works teachers and school administrators were doing and said the government will continue to partner them to make education better.
Dr Isaac Ignatius Yankey, headmaster of Aburaman SHS breathed a sigh of relief, saying the provision of a school bus would ease the burden of always hiring a bus for students going on field trips, sports competitions, and others.
He appealed to stakeholders, philanthropists, alumni and others to go to the aid of the school to make it a better place.
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