Two patients exchange blows at Ejisu Government Hospital, damage computers and equipment

Two male patients receiving treatment at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Ejisu Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region reportedly engaged in a violent fight, causing damage to hospital computers and other equipment.

A viral video circulating on social media shows the two men exchanging blows inside the hospital ward.

Reports indicate the two were earlier involved in a separate altercation during which they sustained injuries and were subsequently admitted to the hospital for treatment.

One of the injured patients allegedly became enraged while on admission, got off his hospital bed, and attacked the other patient, who was also receiving treatment.

Health workers on duty intervened in an attempt to separate the two men. However, the scuffle resulted in the destruction of several desktop computers and other hospital equipment.

When Adom TV visited the hospital to seek official clarification, management declined to comment, stating that the appropriate authorities were unavailable.

Information gathered by Adom TV indicates that the patient alleged to have initiated the fight and caused damage to the equipment remains on admission under police surveillance.

Some health workers, who spoke to Adom News reporter Kwadwo Obeng Mireku on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred on the morning of Monday, July 21. They noted that the violence caused panic among other patients and staff, but calm was restored after about an hour, allowing normal hospital operations to resume.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.