UBIDS LLB Class demands reinstatement of 33 omitted graduands ahead of ceremony

Tension is rising at the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) ahead of Saturday's graduation, as the LLB Class of 2026 appeals for the immediate reinstatement of 33 students omitted from the final list.

In an urgent petition to the Vice-Chancellor dated 3rd July 2026, the graduating class said the affected students had met all academic requirements and paid graduation fees based on an earlier provisional list released by the School Officer.

According to the students, a subsequent list circulated on Monday, 29th June 2026, left them confident of participating.

However, upon reporting to collect gowns and medals, the 33 graduands found their names missing from what was described to them as an ‘unofficial’ final list.

“Families have travelled across the country to witness this milestone, only to be met with sudden exclusion on the eve of the ceremony,” the letter stated.

The students say the omission has implications beyond the ceremony.

The pre-Bar course is set to begin in September 2026. Under the Legal Education Reform Act, 2025, qualified law graduates are to transition without delay.

The class argues that excluding the 33 students could bar them from admission this year, forcing a career-stalling delay of one year.

The LLB Class of 2026 is asking UBIDS Management to conduct an immediate audit, reinstate the 33 students, and authorise the issuance of regalia before the ceremony scheduled for 4th July 2026.

They say they are acting “in solidarity” and hope for an immediate resolution to avoid further public escalation that could damage the university’s reputation.

In an immediate response to address the affected students' and their families' concerns through a circular dated July 2026, Registrar Dr. Job Asante clarified the university’s position.

He stated that the final graduation list was approved by the Executive Committee of the Academic Board on 18th June 2026 and published in the graduation handbook.

“Students qualify for graduation only after their results have been duly considered and approved by the Academic Board,” the circular said.

“Until such approval is granted, any draft or provisional compilation of names remains an internal working document… Such documents neither confer graduation status nor constitute official authorisation for graduation.”

Dr. Asante said management has noted the concerns of the affected students and outlined four remedial actions:

-Convene an emergency Academic Board meeting to consider the results of the affected students.

-Publish a supplementary graduation list for those found worthy of graduation.

-Issue transcripts and certificates in time for those who want to enrol in the Pre-Bar programme.

-Consider interested students for the main Graduation in November 2026.

“These strict protocols… are meant to protect the integrity of the degrees that our students are aspiring to obtain for a better future,” the Registrar stated.

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