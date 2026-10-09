VACC marks International Day of Older Persons 2026 with call for efficient management of retirement funds  

A Financial Analyst, Joe Jackson, has advised older persons to jealously guard their pension benefits.

He noted that retirement can last for as long as thirty years, hence the little money available to older persons must be managed judiciously.

Mr Jackson said this while addressing about 150 people. at The Vibrant Aging Community Center (VACC), Winneba on October 3, 2026.

The event was held to mark this year’s International Day of Older Persons. At the global level, the day was marked under the theme: “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives.”

Locally, VACC celebrated the day with the theme “Intentional Care- Preparing intentionally for longer, safer and more secure lives.”

Speaking on the topic, “Managing Money Wisely for Peace of Mind,” Mr Joe Jackson mentioned four don’ts for older persons as regards financial management.

“Don't engage in risky businesses, Don't engage in unnecessary expenditure, Don't stop working- earn some income and Don't allow relatives to lure you into spending too much on family activities,” he stated.

He added that because emergencies happen, it is critical for older persons to designate one person who can access their accounts when they are unable to do so.

“The most important point. Give someone Power of Attorney to spend your money on your behalf when you are incapacitated,” he stressed.

He also advised them to diversify their investment portfolio.

“Invest in both Bonds and Treasury Bills. However, Treasury Bills are safer to invest in,” he noted.

The event, which attracted families of older persons, community leaders and guests from Accra, Swedru, Apam and beyond, featured health screening, presentations, food and fellowship.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Executive Officer of VACC, Professor Francesca Colecraft Dwamena, said aging in Ghana must be seen beyond decline and dependency.

"Our purpose is simple: to help older adults live with dignity, safety, connection and purpose. We want aging to be seen not simply as a period of decline or dependency, but as another stage of life in which people can remain engaged, valued and connected to their community," she said.

Prof. Dwamena said the international theme is particularly relevant to Ghana where life expectancy is increasing while family support systems are changing.

"Ghanaians are living longer, and the number of older people in our country is growing. At the same time, the way we live as families is changing," she noted.

"Traditionally in Ghana, and still for many families today, we expect children and extended family to care for older relatives. But children increasingly live and work far from their parents, sometimes outside Ghana. Families are smaller, and many older people are living for many years after retirement."

She therefore challenged participants to reflect on the future of elder care.

"Are the ways we have traditionally cared for older people enough for the Ghana we are becoming? And are we preparing ourselves for the possibility of a much longer life?" she asked.

Prof. Dwamena explained that VACC's focus on Intentional Care means planning ahead before crisis hits.

"Intentional care means we don't wait until someone becomes sick, the money runs out, an older person becomes isolated, or a family reaches a crisis before asking what to do. We think ahead. We prepare. We pay attention. And we act," she stressed.

A significant presence at the celebration was Neenyi GharteyVII, Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, who attended and participated in the program. His participation underscored the importance of involving traditional and community leadership in conversations about the well-being of older persons and the future of elder care.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Center for Executive Education at Ashesi University, Dr Esi Ansah addressed the participants on the topic, “Your Rights, Your Voice & Our Responsibilities of Elder Care.”

According to her, like everyone else, older persons have rights.

“Right to life, dignity, freedom, free speech, participate in decisions concerning you, safety, to the right attitude, to the right behavior, to communication, to decent environment, positive energy around you, social protection, equal rights under the law and right to a lawyer- legal aid,” she listed.

She revealed that the Constitution Review Commission, which she was a member, in recognition of the importance of older people, catered for their interests.

“We proposed that rights of older persons should be included in the constitution. We explained older person to be a person above 60,” Dr Ansah sated.

She urged older people to find someone they trust, organisations that have their interest at heart, a community that can support them and make the Police their friend.

Dr Peter Adu Asante of Winneba Municipal Hospital touched on “Safety in Old Age.”

He enumerated a number of safety concerns- medications, environment, adding that old persons must ensure they do not fall.

According to him, “falls result from poor eye sight, poor balance, dizziness, slippery floors and poor lighting.”

Dr Asante therefore advised participants to keep their paths clear of obstacles.

“No oversized clothes, keep medication labelled, put shower chair in the bathroom, wear slippers to the bathroom,” he added.

“Balanced diet, 3 litres of fluid per day and regular eye checks are also important,” Dr Asante stressed.

In attendance at the event were partners and community leaders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.