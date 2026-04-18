Vice President engages GB Foods on boosting Ghana’s tomato value chain and agro-processing

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has held high-level talks with GB Foods in Barcelona, focusing on strengthening Ghana’s tomato value chain and expanding opportunities for agro-processing and job creation.

The meeting, held as part of her official engagements in the Spanish city, brought together government and industry stakeholders to explore avenues for deepening investment and cooperation in Ghana’s agricultural sector.

GB Foods, a subsidiary of Agrolimen, has existing operations in Ghana and plays a key role in food processing, particularly in tomato-based products.

Discussions centred on integrating local tomato farmers more effectively into the value chain, with the aim of boosting domestic production, improving farmer incomes, and reducing reliance on imports.

The Vice President emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting value addition in agriculture, noting that strengthening agro-processing remains a key pillar of Ghana’s broader economic transformation agenda.

The engagement also reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral relations between Ghana and Spain, with both sides expressing interest in expanding collaboration in areas that support industrial growth and sustainable livelihoods.

Government officials highlighted ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for private sector investment, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing, to drive job creation and enhance food security.

The talks are expected to pave the way for deeper partnerships aimed at strengthening Ghana’s agro-industrial base while supporting local farmers to fully participate in the country’s growing agricultural value chains.

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