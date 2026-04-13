VIP bus crash on Accra–Kumasi Highway leaves 10 injured

A high-speed collision between a VIP passenger bus and a diesel trailer on the Accra–Kumasi Highway left 10 people injured in the early hours of Monday, 13th April 2026.

The accident, which occurred at the notorious Mile 44 stretch, triggered an emergency response from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station after a distress call was placed at approximately 04:24 hrs.

According to preliminary reports from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the accident was allegedly caused by a "wrongful overtaking" manoeuvre initiated by the driver of the VIP bus. The bus, which was carrying 33 passengers, collided with the diesel trailer, resulting in partial damage to both heavy-duty vehicles.

A seven-member rescue team arrived at the scene within minutes of the alert. Upon arrival, the crew identified 10 casualties consisting of nine males and one female.

Despite the impact, the GNFS confirmed that no passengers were trapped within the mangled remains of the vehicles, allowing for a swifter medical evacuation. The injured were stabilised at the scene before being transported to nearby healthcare facilities for treatment.

“The fire crew secured the scene and safely concluded operations before returning to base,” the PRO for the Eastern Region confirmed in an official statement.

The Accra–Kumasi Highway remains one of Ghana’s most dangerous transit corridors, with "wrongful overtaking" frequently cited by authorities as a primary cause of head-on collisions. The GNFS has used the incident to once again urge long-distance drivers to exercise extreme caution, particularly during dawn hours when visibility is low and fatigue often sets in.

Traffic flow on the highway was briefly disrupted while the fire service and police worked to clear debris and secure the diesel trailer to prevent any potential fuel leaks or fire outbreaks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.