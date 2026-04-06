Visa-free access doesn’t mean unlimited stay – Lom Ahlijah

Lawyer and energy expert, Lom-Nuku Ahlijah, has cautioned that visa-free access across Africa should not be interpreted as permission for unlimited stays in other countries.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show on Monday, 6 April 2026, he said the policy, while a significant step for continental integration, still requires travellers to follow border protocols and respect limits on the duration of their stay.

“I think it is key to note that this is a free access, that's not an unlimited stay. In fact, what we are doing today is basically an extension of what currently exists for ECOWAS already. But as we know, there continues to be screening. Obviously, you still have to go to your borders; they have to give you a time and make sure that you don't overstay and all of that,” he explained.

He emphasised that although visa-free access has been extended to the entire continent, it does not mean unrestricted movement.

“So the fact that it has been extended to the entire continent does not mean that people will still be able to come and go as they please. You still have to go through the protocols which are required, and there will still be limitations on the duration you can stay and all of that,” he added.

Mr Ahlijah also highlighted the potential of the policy to boost intra-African trade.

“When we take it from the trade angle, you'll see that it is one of the key policy interventions that will help us. We've already initiated at the African Union level the AfCFTA, the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, which is designed to encourage African countries to trade more amongst themselves,” he said.

He pointed out that travelling within Africa is often more expensive and less convenient than travelling outside the continent.

Mr Ahlijah encouraged Africans to explore opportunities firsthand by travelling to other countries.

“The most important thing I'd like you to do is to physically leave your country, go to another country and explore it for yourself, which means that movement is critical to fostering trade and development,” he said.

He stressed that without the ability to move freely, trade initiatives risk being ineffective.

“If people are not able to travel from their country to another to see business opportunities for themselves, then at the African level we are putting the cart before the horse. We have set up a framework to trade and an African way to trade, but without enabling movement, trade cannot effectively take place. This policy intervention is therefore a very welcome step.”

Mr Ahlijah also praised Ghanaian leadership for supporting the initiative, saying:

“Kudos to the President and our Foreign Minister for working on this.”

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