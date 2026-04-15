Volivo Bridge, Kumasi Ring Road set to take off as JICA secures fresh funding

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is set to advance two key infrastructure projects, the Volivo Bridge and the Kumasi Inner Ring Road, following renewed engagement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed this after a meeting with JICA Senior Vice President Ando Naoki, where discussions focused on Ghana’s economic progress and ongoing infrastructure priorities.
Dr. Forson reaffirmed that Ghana has moved beyond the economic crisis of 2022, noting that the country’s debt is now on a sustainable path and that it is on course to return to a moderate risk of debt distress.
On the Volivo Bridge project, Mr. Naoki indicated that, based on Ghana’s improved macroeconomic outlook, JICA is confident of securing additional funding to support its execution.
He expressed optimism that the contractor will mobilise by the end of the year to commence construction of the bridge.
He also provided an update on the Kumasi Inner Ring Road, confirming that the tender process is currently ongoing, positioning the project for take-off once procurement is finalised.
The Inner Ring Road project is expected to enhance urban mobility in Kumasi through the widening of a 3.2-kilometre stretch between the Santasi and Ahodwo roundabouts.
It will also include the installation of modern traffic signals at key intersections, improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and drainage systems, and enhanced connectivity between the Santasi Roundabout and the N8 corridor.
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