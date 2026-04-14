Ghana’s economy still resilient – Finance Minister

Ghana’s economy remains resilient despite recent global shocks, finance minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has stated following a meeting with Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank, at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.



The minister stated that prudent policy decisions, strong reforms, and buffers built since last year anchor the country's resilience.



He noted that increased gas production has also helped cushion the impact of rising global energy prices.



Dr. Forson, however, acknowledged that inefficiencies in the energy distribution sector remain a key risk to sustaining the gains.



He indicated that the government is moving to introduce private sector participation to improve billing, collection, and overall operational efficiency.



Anna Bjerde commended Ghana’s economic management and reaffirmed the World Bank’s support while stressing the need to urgently address challenges in the energy sector to avoid undermining broader economic progress.

Finance minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson with Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.