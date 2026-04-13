World Bank applauds Ghana’s turnaround, hails finance minister’s leadership

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s economic recovery has earned strong praise from the World Bank, with senior officials commending both the country’s progress and the leadership of Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.
At a high-level meeting in Washington, the regional vice president for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, lauded Ghana’s performance over the past year, describing the turnaround as impressive and signaling the bank's readiness to deepen support.
Dr. Forson, speaking on behalf of the government, noted that 2025 marked a decisive turning point after a difficult period, with Ghana now firmly on the path to debt sustainability and transitioning toward growth and development.
World Bank officials were particularly emphatic in their praise. Seynabou Sakho, Regional Practice Director for Prosperity (Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment), described the minister's fiscal reforms as exemplary, noting that his work on restructuring has gained recognition beyond Ghana.
Trina Hague, the Regional Practice Director for People (Education, Health, and Social Protection), also acknowledged Ghana’s resilience and the government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations despite external pressures.
The minister highlighted key achievements underpinning the recovery, including a sharp decline in inflation from 23 percent to 3.2 percent, improved currency stability, and sustained investment in social programmes.
With stability restored, Dr. Forson outlined Ghana’s next phase—focused on agriculture, energy, education, and infrastructure—as the country moves to consolidate gains and accelerate inclusive growth, with continued backing from the World Bank.
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