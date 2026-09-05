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WAEC cancels 2026 WASSCE results of 8,295 candidates over examination irregularities

Source: Myjoyonline  
  5 September 2026 12:23am
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The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled the subject or entire examination results of 8,295 candidates following investigations into various irregularities recorded during the 2026 WASSCE.

According to WAEC, subject results of 7,434 candidates have been cancelled for bringing foreign materials, including prepared notes, textbooks and printed material, into examination halls.

The Council also cancelled the entire results of 861 candidates for possessing mobile phones in examination halls.

In addition, WAEC said the subject results of 957 candidates had been withheld, while the entire results of another 270 candidates had also been withheld over various suspected offences.

Read Also: WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates.

The decisions followed investigations considered by the 42nd Meeting of the Ghana Examinations Committee on Friday, August 7, 2026.

Results from 169 schools still under investigation

WAEC said some subject results of candidates from 169 schools had also been withheld over alleged collusion.

The Council said those cases remained under investigation and that the affected results could either be released or cancelled depending on the outcome of the investigations.

WAEC expects the investigations to be completed by October 30, 2026.

Candidates can check reasons for cancellation or withholding

Candidates whose results have been cancelled or withheld have been directed to access the Council’s irregularity and investigations platform to find the reasons for the decision and information on the next steps.

WAEC has also warned candidates and other stakeholders against fraudsters who promise to upgrade examination results for a fee.

The Council said its results are secured and can be authenticated through its results verification system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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