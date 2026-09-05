WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates

Audio By Carbonatix
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.
A total of 512,862 candidates from 1,022 schools entered the examination, comprising 225,270 males and 287,592 females.
The figure represents an 11.07 per cent increase over the 461,736 candidates who entered the examination in 2025.
WAEC said 5,049 candidates, representing 0.98 per cent of the total number of candidates, were absent from the examination.
The Council said the results had been hosted online, while login details would be made available to heads of schools to enable them to access their candidates’ results.
Candidates who wish to access their results may do so through the WAEC website.
WAEC warns against fraudsters
WAEC has also cautioned candidates and the public against fraudsters who claim they can upgrade examination results in exchange for money.
The Council said its results are secured and can be authenticated through its results verification system.
It also said candidates could use the WAEC QR code to verify their results.
WAEC urged candidates and other stakeholders to be cautious of individuals who make promises of altering or upgrading examination results.
The Council said such claims should be disregarded.
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