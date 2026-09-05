National

WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates

Source: Myjoyonline  
  5 September 2026 12:10am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

A total of 512,862 candidates from 1,022 schools entered the examination, comprising 225,270 males and 287,592 females.

The figure represents an 11.07 per cent increase over the 461,736 candidates who entered the examination in 2025.

WAEC said 5,049 candidates, representing 0.98 per cent of the total number of candidates, were absent from the examination.

The Council said the results had been hosted online, while login details would be made available to heads of schools to enable them to access their candidates’ results.

Candidates who wish to access their results may do so through the WAEC website.

WAEC warns against fraudsters

WAEC has also cautioned candidates and the public against fraudsters who claim they can upgrade examination results in exchange for money.

The Council said its results are secured and can be authenticated through its results verification system.

It also said candidates could use the WAEC QR code to verify their results.

WAEC urged candidates and other stakeholders to be cautious of individuals who make promises of altering or upgrading examination results.

The Council said such claims should be disregarded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group