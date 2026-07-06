WAFCON 2026: Morocco aim to break final barrier after two final appearances

Twice runners-up in 2022 and 2024, Morocco's Atlas Lionesses will kick off their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign on 26 July against Kenya. Backed by passionate home support, Jorge Vilda's side have one clear objective of turning silver into gold.

Nickname: Atlas Lionesses

Atlas Lionesses Appearances: 5

5 Last appearance: 2024

2024 Best finish: Runners-up (2022, 2024)

(2022, 2024) FIFA Ranking: 64th (June 2026)

64th (June 2026) CAF Ranking: 4th (June 2026)

4th (June 2026) Head Coach: Jorge Vilda

Road to the Tournament

As hosts of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026, Morocco qualified automatically for the tournament. Backed by significant investment in women's football over recent years, the Atlas Lionesses have firmly established themselves as one of Africa's emerging powerhouses.

Since hosting the 2022 edition, Morocco have enjoyed remarkable progress on both the continental and global stage. Their achievements include back-to-back TotalEnergeis CAF Women's AFCON final appearances and a historic Round of 16 qualification at their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023.

The Coach: Jorge Vilda

Appointed head coach of the Atlas Lionesses in October 2023, Spanish tactician Jorge Vilda arrived with an outstanding international pedigree. Renowned for his tactical discipline, Vilda favours a structured possession-based style of play, high pressing and quick attacking transitions.

The Madrid-born coach has successfully shaped Morocco's footballing identity by blending experienced leaders with a new generation of emerging talent. His emphasis on mentality and a winning culture has helped keep Morocco among Africa's elite.

Player to Watch

Ghizlane Chebbak (35) - Midfielder

At 35, Ghizlane Chebbak remains the heartbeat of the Moroccan national team and one of the most influential figures in African women's football. The Atlas Lionesses captain is admired for her exceptional vision, technical quality and ability to dictate the tempo of matches. Despite operating in midfield, she continues to make a decisive impact in front of goal.

A true leader on and off the pitch, Chebbak sets the standard through her performances and serves as an inspiration to the next generation. Her leadership will once again be central to Morocco's title ambitions.

Morocco at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON

Following a modest debut in 1998, Morocco have emerged as one of the continent's leading forces. Inspired by home support, the Atlas Lionesses reached their first-ever final in 2022 before finishing runners-up to South Africa. They repeated the feat at the following edition, underlining their growing consistency at the highest level of African football.

Their rise has been driven by long-term planning and sustained investment under the leadership of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

Did You Know?

At the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Morocco became the first Arab nation in history to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 outlook

After suffering heartbreak in two successive finals, Morocco head into the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 with a clear missiong of winning their first-ever continental title.

Buoyed by home support and strengthened by the experience gained over the past four years, the Atlas Lionesses have every reason to believe they can finally overcome the final hurdle.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.