Audio By Carbonatix
Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, has warned cocoa smuggling syndicates to desist from the practice or prepare to face the full rigours of the law.
He said that: “We are coming after you all, whether smugglers or Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), or purchasing clerks who engage in cocoa smuggling,” and assured that decisive measures were being undertaken to clamp down on the smugglers.
Mr Akwaboa gave the warning when he addressed a news conference in Sunyani in connection with the arrest of some cocoa smugglers at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.
He explained that COCOBOD anti-cocoa smuggling unit in collaboration with security agencies had impounded 100 bags of cocoa beans and arrested four suspects in an operation, saying that preliminary information indicated that some LBCs were also cheating the cocoa farmers too.
“It has been established that some individuals and networks are taking advantage of price differences between Ghana and Côte D’Ivoire to smuggle cocoa to Ghana,” he stated.
Mr Akwaboa said that: “While the official price structure translates to over GH¢2,500 per bag in Ghana approximately over GH¢40 per kilogramme, some companies are purchasing cocoa from farmers at about GH¢30 per kilogramme”.
He noted that some LBCs imposed unjustified deductions of about GH¢5 per kilogramme, resulting in farmers receiving as low as GH¢1,600 instead of the approved amount of more than GH¢2,500 per bag.
Mr Akwaboa said investigations were presently ongoing to apprehend and arraign the culprits in court to face justice.
Latest Stories
-
Ketu North MP to award new classroom projects
6 minutes
-
ECG announces temporary power curtailment in Volta, Oti
11 minutes
-
‘We are coming after you’ – Bono Minister to cocoa smugglers
14 minutes
-
COCOBOD anti-smuggling unit arrests four suspects, impounds over 100 bags of beans
17 minutes
-
Vendors commend GAWU for creating market access at trade fair
21 minutes
-
Afadzato South rice farmers appeal for urgent remedies to prevent post-harvest loss
24 minutes
-
French coastguard rescues more than 100 migrants crossing English Channel
1 hour
-
IS claims responsibility for Nigeria attack that killed 29 people
1 hour
-
Ghana moves forward with plans for new national airline
3 hours
-
Terror trial to begin for man accused of plotting attack on Taylor Swift concert
4 hours
-
Taylor Swift files to trademark voice and image after AI concerns
4 hours
-
Man pleads guilty to murder 2 decades after death of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay
5 hours
-
Why Spotify has no button to filter out AI music
5 hours
-
The Ghanaian dream of climbing the social and political ladder to live above the law
5 hours
-
Beyond the glory: The hidden battles of athletes
5 hours