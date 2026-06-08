Bawumia promises alternative policy response to Cocoa sector challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
The NPP’s flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced plans to develop an alternative policy framework to address the challenges facing Ghana’s cocoa industry following concerns raised by farmers and stakeholders across the sector.
The move comes in the wake of the government's February decision to set the cocoa producer price at GH¢41,392 per tonne, equivalent to GH¢2,587 per bag, for the remainder of the 2025/26 crop season.
The decision has generated widespread debate within cocoa-growing communities and among industry players.
To assess the situation, the Minority Caucus established a committee, chaired by Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, to tour cocoa-producing areas and engage directly with farmers.
The team gathered concerns from producers and compiled recommendations to improve conditions in the sector.
Receiving the committee’s report, Dr Bawumia said the findings would be referred to the party’s Policy Committee on Agriculture, Food Security and Agribusiness for further analysis.
“What I am looking at with the presentation of this report is to take this Select Committee report to the Policy Committee on Agriculture, Food Security, and Agribusiness.
"We are going to ask this committee to technically review the findings, consult experts in the area, and then bring forward costed policy alternatives for us,” he said.
He noted that the exercise would help shape practical policy proposals intended to strengthen the cocoa sector and improve the welfare of farmers.
Latest Stories
-
Aspiring NDC Regional Secretary reveals ‘Art and Seed’ formula for political advancement
2 minutes
-
Africa must build its own AI future, not merely consume it – Ace Ankomah
12 minutes
-
Uruguay World Cup 2026 team guide
15 minutes
-
Spain World Cup 2026 team guide
18 minutes
-
Cape Verde World Cup 2026 team guide
20 minutes
-
New Zealand World Cup 2026 team guide
24 minutes
-
Iran World Cup 2026 team guide
27 minutes
-
Egypt World Cup 2026 team guide
31 minutes
-
“The world has enough strong nations; what it needs are ethical ones” – Ace Ankomah challenges Africa’s youth
33 minutes
-
Belgium World Cup 2026 team guide
35 minutes
-
Tunisia World Cup 2026 team guide
39 minutes
-
Sweden World Cup 2026 team guide
42 minutes
-
Nature-based environmental solutions critical to Ghana’s climate resilience – Prof Debrah
46 minutes
-
Netherlands World Cup 2026 team guide
47 minutes
-
Stanbic Bank donates GH¢400,000 in flood and fire relief items to NADMO
48 minutes