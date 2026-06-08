National

Bawumia promises alternative policy response to Cocoa sector challenges

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 June 2026 5:30am
Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The NPP’s flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced plans to develop an alternative policy framework to address the challenges facing Ghana’s cocoa industry following concerns raised by farmers and stakeholders across the sector.

The move comes in the wake of the government's February decision to set the cocoa producer price at GH¢41,392 per tonne, equivalent to GH¢2,587 per bag, for the remainder of the 2025/26 crop season.

The decision has generated widespread debate within cocoa-growing communities and among industry players.

To assess the situation, the Minority Caucus established a committee, chaired by Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, to tour cocoa-producing areas and engage directly with farmers.

The team gathered concerns from producers and compiled recommendations to improve conditions in the sector.

Receiving the committee’s report, Dr Bawumia said the findings would be referred to the party’s Policy Committee on Agriculture, Food Security and Agribusiness for further analysis.

“What I am looking at with the presentation of this report is to take this Select Committee report to the Policy Committee on Agriculture, Food Security, and Agribusiness.

"We are going to ask this committee to technically review the findings, consult experts in the area, and then bring forward costed policy alternatives for us,” he said.

He noted that the exercise would help shape practical policy proposals intended to strengthen the cocoa sector and improve the welfare of farmers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group