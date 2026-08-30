“We are one house – let’s settle this at home” – Atomaase Royal family calls for unity, rallies behind Twafohene

The Atomaase Royal family in the Techiman Metropolis has appealed to Joseph Adom, a member of the royal family, to withdraw a lawsuit against the Twafohene and allow the matter concerning the sale of royal lands to be resolved within the family.

At a press conference held at the palace grounds on Saturday, members of the Atomaase Royal family expressed their support for the Twafohene, the traditional head of the gate, while calling for an amicable resolution to the dispute.

The family maintained that the Twafohene had not acted improperly in relation to the sale of the lands and said proceeds from the transactions had been used for the development of the royal family.

Queenmother defends Twafohene

The Queenmother of the Twafo Royal Gate, Nana Ama Oswusuaa Gyeduaa II, said the Twafohene had contributed to the development and unity of the family.

“The Twafohene has not done any wrong. He has been a unifying figure for us, not a divider. The money made from the sales of the lands has been used to build a better, more befitting palace for the entire royal household,” she said.

She expressed concern over the decision by Joseph Adom to pursue the matter in court, saying efforts should instead be made to resolve the dispute through the family’s traditional structures.

Family head calls for settlement

The Abusuapanin of the family said he had made several attempts to resolve the dispute before the matter was taken to court.

“I called him. I begged him. As the head of this family, I made several attempts to settle this matter locally. But Joseph Adom failed to listen to my calls. He chose the courtroom over the family table, and that is what breaks my heart the most,” he said.

He appealed to the parties to reconsider their positions and work towards an amicable settlement.

Obaapanin appeals for unity

The Obaapanin of the family, Nana Abena Kyeremaa, also appealed to the parties to withdraw the matter from court and resolve it through dialogue.

“Enough is enough. We are one blood. We sit under the same ancestral roof. I am calling on the feuding factions to get this matter out of the courts immediately. Let us settle this at home, the way our forefathers did,” she said.

She urged the parties to prioritise the unity and peace of the royal family in resolving the dispute.

The Atomaase Royal family reiterated its support for the Twafohene and called on Joseph Adom to consider an out-of-court settlement.

The case remains pending before the court. Joseph Adom has yet to publicly respond to the family’s appeal.

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