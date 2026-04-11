We don’t have mandate to deduct tax from rent allowance of security services personnel – Interior Ministry clarifies

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of the Interior has clarified that it is not responsible for the deduction of taxes from the rent allowances of security services personnel, following widespread reports suggesting otherwise.
In a statement issued by its Public Affairs and Communications Unit on Saturday, April 11, the Interior Ministry said it had taken note of media claims alleging that it had deducted a 20 per cent tax from the rent allowances of personnel within the security services.
The Ministry, however, firmly denied having any such mandate.
“The Ministry wishes to clarify that it does not have the mandate to deduct tax from the rent allowance of security services personnel,” the statement said.
According to the Ministry, the deduction in question was carried out at source by the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with existing tax laws.
The Interior Ministry sought to reassure affected officers, urging them to remain calm while the government continues to prioritise their welfare.
"We urge all personnel to remain calm and rest assured that the government will not shortchange any personnel and will continue to prioritize their welfare," the statement added.
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