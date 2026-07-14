Weeds take over Judicial Service bungalow at Wenchi, key staff rent private accommodation

Audio By Carbonatix
The newly constructed residential bungalow for the Judicial Service in the Wenchi Municipality, has been left unoccupied for some months with weeds taking over the facility.
During a visit, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noticed that weeds had grown on the compound of the facility.
Checks revealed that the Wenchi High Court Judge and other key staff of the Service lived in rented apartments.
In an interview with the GNA, Mr Eric Osei, the Assembly Member for Akrobi Electoral Area, where the facility is located, noted that it was unfortunate that the facility remained unoccupied, as some developers encroached the area.
He said there were also other government projects abandoned to ruin in the bushes in the municipality, describing the situation as a waste of scarce public resources.
Mr Osei, who could not give reasons why the building remained unoccupied, called for the intervention of the Wenchi Traditional Council for the handing over of the facility to the Judicial Service for use.
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