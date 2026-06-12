Tennis

Wimbledon prize money increases by 20% to £64.2m

Source: BBC  
  12 June 2026 1:40am
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Prize money at this year’s Wimbledon will increase by 20% to £64.2m.

The singles’ champions will each take home £3.6 million, with first-round losers paid £80,000.

More than £6m has been set aside for the qualifying competition, an increase of 25%.

Overall prize money has increased by £10.7m at a time when a group of players are campaigning for an even greater share of the proceeds.

“We are thrilled that we are able to give such a big uplift to the players,” Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club (AELTC) told BBC Sport.

"I hope that the players will sit back and recognise that we listened, that they are sharing in our success and will recognise that this is a significant uplift and a significant amount of money that goes not just to the semi-finalists and finalists.

“And I also hope that they recognise all the improvements that have been made in the facilities."

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