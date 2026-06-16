With green card, Ofori-Atta has far more protection than he had previously – Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has said former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta's reported acquisition of permanent residency status in the United States could significantly strengthen his position against any future attempts to extradite him to Ghana.

According to Mr Kpebu, the granting of a green card provides Mr Ofori-Atta with greater legal protections than he previously enjoyed and could make efforts to secure his return more challenging.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, June 16, he described any potential extradition process as likely to be lengthy and complex, particularly in light of the former minister's immigration status.

"It [extradition] will be a lengthy and very complex legal battle. Except that Akufo-Addo and the NPP stepped in and said we want Ofori-Atta to come down to face accountability, because that would help increase their electoral fortunes.

“Yes, so that would be the way to avoid this complex process... And that is already becoming evident, because with a green card, he now has far more protection than he had previously,” he explained.

Mr Kepbu noted that extradition proceedings in the United States involve more than court determinations and can be influenced by a range of legal, political and humanitarian considerations.

The lawyer noted that even where a court finds grounds for extradition, American authorities still retain significant discretion in deciding whether a person should be surrendered to another country.

According to him, factors such as health conditions, humanitarian concerns and broader policy considerations can influence the outcome of extradition requests.

Mr Kpebu further pointed to Ofori-Atta’s legal representation and connections within the United States as factors that could complicate any future proceedings.

He observed that the former Finance Minister has had access to experienced legal counsel familiar with both the American legal system and the political processes that may accompany extradition cases.

The legal practitioner stressed that these realities mean Ghana should not expect a straightforward process if authorities decide to pursue Ofori-Atta's return through formal extradition channels.

His comments come amid ongoing discussions over reports that a United States immigration court has granted Mr Ofori-Atta permanent residency status.

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