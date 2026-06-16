World Cup: Uruguay equalise late to deny Saudi Arabia in stifling Miami

Maxi Araujo scored a late Uruguay equaliser to deny Saudi Arabia another memorable opening-game win at a World Cup.

Saudi Arabia stunned the world when they beat eventual winners Argentina in their first match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But they could not hold off a second-half onslaught from Uruguay, who ended with 28 shots on goal, as Marcelo Bielsa's South American side earned a point in the Group H encounter.

Abdulelah al Amri turned the ball home four minutes before the half-time break after Hassan al Tambakti's bullet header from a corner was parried by Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera to put Saudi Arabia into the lead and dreaming of another remarkable victory.

However, ex-Leeds boss Bielsa made a double change at the break - including taking off the ineffective former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez - and it brought more energy into his team.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al Owais tipped a low strike from Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte onto the post as Uruguay piled on the pressure.

But Araujo got the equaliser with 10 minutes to go after Al Owais pushed Federico Vinas' header towards the Uruguay attacker.

Al Owais made nine saves, including getting down late to tip a fierce stoppage-time effort from Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde round the post.

After Cape Verde's shock draw with Spain, the group is now wide open as Saudi Arabia try to reach the knockout stages for the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

What's going on with Nunez?

Nunez can probably count himself lucky that he started this game, given he has barely played football since February.

The former Liverpool striker's move to the country he was playing against has turned sour after he was omitted from Al-Hilal's Saudi Pro League squad following the arrival of Karim Benzema midway through the season.

The 26-year-old had scored nine goals in 24 appearances, but his future is now in doubt, and the lack of game time saw him dropped to the bench for Uruguay's March friendlies against England and Algeria.

Yet it should be a concern for the forward at how much better Uruguay looked after the break when he was withdrawn, although he would have liked more service, having recorded just eight touches, his lowest tally in a start for his national team.

Uruguay would have won this game but for the brilliance of Al Owais in the Saudi Arabia goal, and it will be interesting to see if Bielsa gives Nunez another chance against Cape Verde with so much up for grabs in Group H.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.