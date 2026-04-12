World Shea Expo returns to Tamale for 2026 edition

The World Shea Expo, one of Africa’s most significant agribusiness platforms, is set to return to Tamale in August 2026 under the theme “From Local Commodity to Global Brand: Accelerating Women and Youth-Led Value Addition in Shea.” Building on the momentum of last year’s highly successful edition, the upcoming Expo is expected to deepen investment, expand international trade linkages, and accelerate value addition across the shea value chain.

Organisers have confirmed that the 2026 edition will take place later this year in September in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region and a central hub within the shea producing belt. The event is projected to attract over 8,000 participants from across the globe, including women cooperatives, processors, exporters, policymakers, investors, development partners, and international buyers.

The Expo is being organised by Savannah Golden Tree Limited in partnership with the Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness under the Office of the President of Ghana, (PIAA), with support from key national institutions including the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana EXIM Bank, the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), and the Ghana Enterprises Agency.

The 2026 Expo will feature a dynamic range of activities including exhibitions, technical presentations, plenary sessions, field trips, business-to-business engagements, training programmes, and live demonstrations, all designed to strengthen linkages across the shea value chain and promote industrial transformation.

A strategic theme for industrial transformation

The 2026 Expo, themed “From Local Commodity to Global Brand: Accelerating Women and Youth-Led Value Addition in Shea,” reflects Ghana’s shift from exporting raw shea to building a competitive, value-driven industry.

Despite Ghana’s strong export position supplying global cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical industries, much of the value chain remains external, limiting local gains in refining, branding, and distribution. With exports exceeding 70,000 metric tons (about $112.6 million) and a global market projected above $2 billion, the transformation potential is substantial.

The theme places women and youth at the centre, aiming to expand their access to technology, finance, skills, and markets, enabling movement into higher-value activities. It signals a strategic transition toward positioning Ghana as a producer of globally recognised shea brands driven by inclusive and sustainable industrial growth.

Leadership vision

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of the Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, underscored the strategic importance of the Expo in driving national development.

“The World Shea Expo represents a decisive step in Ghana’s journey toward agribusiness transformation. We are moving beyond the export of raw materials to building a globally competitive shea industry that delivers value, creates jobs, and empowers our women and youth. This is how we secure long term prosperity for our rural communities and position Ghana as a leader in global agricultural trade.”

Strengthening partnerships and policy dialogue

The Expo will promote collaboration among government agencies, financial institutions, development partners, research bodies, and traditional authorities, with policy dialogues focusing on industrialisation, trade, agribusiness financing, climate resilience, and regional cooperation within the shea sector.

Key institutions such as the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana EXIM Bank, Tree Crops Development Authority, and Ghana Enterprises Agency will support policy coordination and investment facilitation. The Expo will feature an international exhibition showcasing shea products, processing technologies, and innovations in packaging and branding.

Business-to-business forums will link cooperatives, SMEs, investors, and global buyers to drive investment and trade partnerships. Youth-focused sessions will support entrepreneurship through training, mentorship, and innovation initiatives.

Technical workshops will cover quality standards, certification, sustainable production, and supply chain improvements, while an interactive Shea Village will demonstrate both traditional and modern processing methods.

Participants will include cooperatives, processors, exporters, international companies, investors, government agencies, researchers, youth entrepreneurs, traditional authorities, and the media.

Toward a global shea hub

Organisers say the 2026 edition will move beyond participation to focus on measurable outcomes, including increased investment in processing, expansion of international trade, and the development of globally recognised Ghanaian shea brands. The Expo is expected to serve as a strategic platform for increasing export earnings, strengthening Ghana’s position in global shea markets, promoting rural industrialisation and job creation, enhancing women and youth participation in agribusiness, and encouraging the sustainable management of shea parklands.

Through strengthened partnerships, targeted investment promotion, and sustained policy engagement, the Expo is poised to transform the shea industry into a globally competitive sector that supports economic growth and rural development.

As preparations intensify, Tamale is once again poised to host the world, bringing together diverse voices and interests in a collective effort to unlock the full potential of one of Africa’s most valuable natural resources. For many in the industry, the return of the World Shea Expo signals not just another event, but a defining moment in the evolution of Ghana’s shea sector from a commodity-driven industry to a globally respected brand.

Conclusion

The World Shea Expo 2026 will convene stakeholders across the entire value chain, from grassroots collectors and cooperatives to global brands, investors, policymakers, researchers, and development partners, to drive collaboration, innovation, and investment in transforming the shea sector into a competitive, value-added industry.

The Expo is expected to deliver strong economic, social, and environmental benefits by boosting processing capacity, expanding trade, strengthening SMEs, promoting sustainable practices, and advancing women and youth participation in agribusiness. To achieve these outcomes, organisers call on strategic partners, investors, financial institutions, and industry players to actively collaborate and support the Expo, ensuring its success and long-term, sustainable impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.