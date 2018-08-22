Madagascar's apex court registers 46 candidates for Presidential poll

Source: Africanews.com
Date: 22-08-2018

The Constitutional High Court of Madagascar on Tuesday announced, it has registered not less than 46 candidates for the presidential election slated for November this year.

These candidates include the country’s last three heads of state and former prime ministers.

The highest judicial authority of the Island nation says it will by Sunday announce the official list of candidates authorized to take part in the November 7th and December 19th poll.

The next presidential and legislative elections will be held in a tense political atmosphere.

From April to June, opposition supporters occupied the main square of the capital Antananarivo to denounce new electoral laws, while demanding the resignation of President Rajaonarimampianina, who’s been accused of authoritarian rule.

Per the country’s constitution, President Rajaonarimampianina, who announced last week that he will seek a new term, is expected to resign in September.

