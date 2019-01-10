South African maths whizz answers complex arithmetic questions in seconds

Source: SABC
Date: 10-01-2019 Time: 01:01:27:pm
South African maths whizz answers complex arithmetic questions in seconds.

South African ten-year-old Sibahle Zwane is a maths whizz who has gained fame on social media by doing incredible arithmetic challenges.

He first gained fame when he was filmed answering complex maths questions from a local policeman.

The BBC’s Pumza Fihlani went to see if his skills lived up to the hype.

Watch the video:


