YOMI BOIZ’s ‘CHIOMA’ crosses 300K Audiomack streams as Legon cousins make waves

Ghanaian music duo YOMI BOIZ are celebrating a major streaming milestone after their latest single, “CHIOMA,” surpassed 300,000 streams on Audiomack.

The achievement is a significant moment for the University of Ghana-based duo, comprising cousins Appiah Daniel, known as Locomotion, and Anim Ansong Albert, popularly known as Kwaku Trappa.

For the young musicians, the feat is particularly meaningful because they have built their musical journey independently while balancing their creative ambitions with academic responsibilities at the University of Ghana, Legon.

“CHIOMA” is an Afrobeat-Amapiano fusion centred on love and admiration. The duo describe the song as a love anthem celebrating a woman who is beautiful, loyal and genuine.

They say they wanted to create a record that could work as a romantic dedication while retaining enough energy to get listeners dancing.

“We wanted to make a song every guy can send to his girl, and every girl can feel special,” the duo said.

300K and counting

Although YOMI BOIZ were confident about “CHIOMA” before its release, they say they did not expect the song to cross the 300,000-stream mark so quickly.

“We knew it was a banger, but the love has been overwhelming,” they said.

The duo believe the milestone is evidence that their sound is resonating with audiences, particularly as independent artists operating without the backing of a record label.

“For independent student artists with no label, hitting 300K is big. It shows people are listening,” they said.

According to the duo, the song has also attracted listeners beyond Ghana, particularly in Nigeria, while gaining traction among students.

They have expressed gratitude to listeners whose support has helped push the record to the milestone.

Inspired by campus life

The University of Ghana has played an important role in YOMI BOIZ’s musical development, providing both inspiration and an early audience for their work.

The cousins say the university’s diverse mix of cultures, relationships and everyday student experiences has influenced their songwriting.

“Legon is Ghana in one place,” they said.

“CHIOMA” was inspired by campus love, while the university also gave the duo some of their earliest supporters and an opportunity to perform before a larger audience at the Jah Go Do Family event.

Seven years of music and family

YOMI BOIZ were officially formed in 2019, although Locomotion and Kwaku Trappa had been making music together long before then through family-house freestyles and church.

The duo have developed complementary roles, with Locomotion handling melodies and hooks, while Kwaku Trappa brings rap and street energy.

Their music draws from Afrobeat, Amapiano and Ghanaian Drill, which they describe collectively as an Afro-Fusion sound.

Their journey, however, has not been without challenges.

The cousins recall recording songs on mobile phones, relying on free beats from YouTube and sometimes sharing a single microphone because they could not afford professional studio sessions.

They wrote songs between lectures and recorded at night, gradually building the consistency that has kept the duo together for seven years.

A partnership built on family

For YOMI BOIZ, being cousins has been central to their longevity.

While disagreements are inevitable, the duo say they have learnt to resolve their differences as family, placing their relationship and shared vision above individual egos.

They credit God, their families, loyalty and a common ambition for keeping the partnership intact.

Their previous projects include “Loner” featuring Teddy Lantern, My Life EP, and “Message From Christ,” each representing a different stage of their musical development.

“Loner” explored loneliness and street pain, while My Life drew from their experiences as university students. “Message From Christ”, meanwhile, reflected their faith and gratitude.

What comes next?

With “CHIOMA” continuing to attract listeners, YOMI BOIZ are looking to build on the momentum.

The duo plan to release visuals for the single, work towards a joint EP and pursue opportunities to perform on bigger stages, including the Ghana Music Awards.

They also hope to secure a record deal that respects their creative vision and allows them to grow without losing the identity they have built independently.

Beyond music, however, the cousins hope their story will inspire other young people trying to balance education with creative ambitions.

They want YOMI BOIZ to be remembered as two cousins who believed in their dream, remained loyal to each other and built their sound from Legon with their eyes set on the world.

For now, the journey continues: “CHIOMA” has crossed 300,000 Audiomack streams — and it is still counting.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.