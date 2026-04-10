You can’t leave a bigger legacy than Petroleum Hub project – Western Regional Chiefs tell President Mahama

President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, has made a passionate appeal to President John Mahama to prioritise and successfully deliver the transformative Petroleum Hub project.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Toni Aubynn, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, Nana Kobina Nketsia V expressed growing concern and apprehension in the Western Region over the prolonged delays in the project’s implementation.

He said that despite repeated government assurances that the Petroleum Hub project which is expected to generate over 780,000 jobs when completed, would be developed, persistent delays have fueled increasing pessimism among traditional leaders and residents.

The Paramount Chief stated that the region is beginning to doubt whether the initiative, which was vigorously promoted as a catalyst to transform the Western Region into a major industrial enclave, will ever materialise.

He therefore urged President Mahama to make the successful execution of the Petroleum Hub a flagship priority of his administration, describing it as the most significant and enduring legacy his government could bequeath to the nation.

“For the kind of projection that the hub has been given by the government, it looks as if His Excellency the President does anything, it would not be the kind of lasting legacy he would leave unless he tackles the Petroleum Hub. It will really revolutionize the industry,” he said.

He also called on the government to adequately resource the PHDC to enable it to effectively perform its investment promotion and facilitation mandate.

“There is an urgent need for the government to properly resource the PHDC. We are deeply interested in this project because we were promised it would create over 780,000 jobs when fully operational.

"The Petroleum Hub must not be seen as a project for the Western Region alone; it is for Ghana and for Africa,” he added.

In response, Dr Aubynn assured the Paramount Chief and the House of Chiefs that the project enjoys the full backing and personal commitment of President Mahama and his entire government, who are working diligently to bring it to fruition.

Dr Aubynn explained that the ongoing stakeholder engagements form part of a comprehensive consultation process on the resizing of the project land, which follows a directive by President Mahama himself.

He reassured the chiefs that the Ministries of Energy and Lands are committed to resolving all outstanding issues, including compensation, to ensure smooth land acquisition so that the project that will secure Ghana’s energy future and deliver sustainable employment opportunities for the country can proceed.

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