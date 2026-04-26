Young people don’t take networking seriously —Founder, Abrantie TheGentleman menswear

Founder and Creative Lead for Abrantie TheGentleman menswear brand, Oheneba Yaw Boamah, has urged young people to take networking seriously, saying it is a key driver of success in the creative industry.

He made the remarks while speaking at the maiden edition of My Hustle, a youth entrepreneurship conversation organised by Hitz FM to empower young business people.

The programme, which aired on April 25 from the Joy Prime Studios and aimed at supporting small and medium-scale enterprises, was themed “Building Smart Businesses, Growing Strong.”

Speaking at the programme, Mr Boamah explained that many of the opportunities he has accessed throughout his career, both locally and internationally, have come through relationships built over time.

“We don’t take networking seriously,” he said. “Personally, I am a shy person, but people don’t believe it unless they are very close to me.”

He noted that networking is a natural part of life and career development, stressing that the people one meets today can play significant roles in future opportunities.

“When we are young, we don’t take networking seriously. But it is a natural process—meeting people as we go. The people we meet today, we may meet again tomorrow in different spaces, and they can carry our story forward,” he said.

He cited his experience working on production sets, where he combined set design with his fashion work, as an example of how unexpected encounters shaped his journey.

“For example, when Michael Essien was playing for Chelsea, I was clothing him. How did I meet him? I was on set doing production design, and that is where the connection happened,” he said, referring to the footballer Michael Essien.

Mr Boamah stressed that networking must be intentional and approached with awareness, as even minor interactions can lead to significant opportunities.

“Be very calculated about everything you do. People you meet today—maybe someone behind the camera, could be the next big thing in a major media house like the BBC. Connecting with them now can open doors later,” he explained.

He added that his journey has been shaped by relationships formed across different levels, including interactions with presidents, government officials, and industry leaders.

“I have met people from presidents to top officials. It all comes through the people you meet and how you connect with them,” he said.

Mr Boamah also emphasised the importance of consistency and quality in one’s work.

“Make sure what you are doing speaks for itself. Do good work,” he advised.

He further shared an example of how a small opportunity in Nigeria, which he initially did not consider significant, later led to a major breakthrough in London.

“It wasn’t a big show at the time, so I didn’t take it seriously. But that same trip eventually connected me to a major paid show in London,” he said.

He encouraged young creatives not to overlook small beginnings, stressing that every experience can contribute to a larger journey.

“The small things you ignore today may be what connect you to something bigger tomorrow,” he said.

‘My Hustle’ is a quarterly radio and television programme, powered by Hitz FM, that celebrates entrepreneurial journeys, provides practical business guidance, and connects young entrepreneurs with mentors, industry professionals and a youthful audience.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.