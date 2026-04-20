Football

Youngster Shadrack Addo scores in back-to-back games for Atlético Madrid U19

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  20 April 2026 7:57pm
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Ghanaian youngster Shadrack Addo continued his impressive start to life with Atlético Madrid U19, scoring in consecutive league matches.

The 18-year-old forward found the net in his side’s 3-2 defeat to Trival Valderas U19, following up on his earlier strike against AD Unión Adarve U19.

Addo’s quick adaptation to the Spanish youth league has been evident, with his back-to-back goals highlighting his attacking instinct and growing confidence in front of goal.

Despite the narrow loss in his latest outing, the Ghanaian forward’s performances have been a bright spot, as he continues to make a strong impression within Atlético’s youth setup.

With two goals in successive matches, Addo is steadily building momentum and emerging as one of the young players to watch.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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