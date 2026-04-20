Youngster Shadrack Addo scores in back-to-back games for Atlético Madrid U19

Ghanaian youngster Shadrack Addo continued his impressive start to life with Atlético Madrid U19, scoring in consecutive league matches.

The 18-year-old forward found the net in his side’s 3-2 defeat to Trival Valderas U19, following up on his earlier strike against AD Unión Adarve U19.

Shadrack Addo (18 years old), since joining Atlético Madrid’s U19, has now scored in back-to-back league matches, with his latest coming in their 3–2 defeat to Trival Valderas.



vs AD Union Adarve U19

vs Trival Valderas U19



Keep him in mind pic.twitter.com/JhZzcXJvQC — Joseph Ayinga-Walter (@AyingaWalter) April 20, 2026

Addo’s quick adaptation to the Spanish youth league has been evident, with his back-to-back goals highlighting his attacking instinct and growing confidence in front of goal.

Despite the narrow loss in his latest outing, the Ghanaian forward’s performances have been a bright spot, as he continues to make a strong impression within Atlético’s youth setup.

With two goals in successive matches, Addo is steadily building momentum and emerging as one of the young players to watch.

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