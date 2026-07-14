15-year-old Wofford completes Meet of Champions 2026 with three medals

Wofford Kumashie

Wofford Aiden Barachiel Kumashie shone at the Meet of Champions 2026 of the Ghana Swim League Season 4, held at the Borteyman Aquatic Center from Saturday, June 13 to Sunday, June 14, 2026. He represented his swim club, GH Aquatic Masters, and won three medals in the process.

Born on December 19, 2010, in Accra, the 15-year-old Wofford started his swimming career at the age of 11. He represented GH Aquatic Masters at Season 1 of the Ghana Swim League, held at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex Swimming Pool in Burma Camp from December 2022 to June 2023.

Making his fourth consecutive appearance at the Meet of Champions with GH Aquatic Masters, Wofford won his first medal of the season by taking bronze in the Boys 15-17 200m Butterfly with a time of 3:31.78s.

He finished behind GH Dolphins’ Kelvin Abdallah, who placed first with 2:51.79s, and Marlins’ Samuel Quaye, who finished second with 3:19.61s.

Wofford continued his impressive performance by finishing third in the Boys 15-17 400m Freestyle, recording a time of 5:55.21s to win another bronze medal.

He also helped GH Aquatic Masters win bronze in the Mixed 15 and Over 4×100m Medley Relay, while GH Dolphins and Marlins Swim Team finished first and second respectively.

At the end of the two-day Meet of Champions 2026, Wofford finished with three bronze medals. His performance placed him joint eighth among male swimmers in the 15-17 age category during Season 4 of the Ghana Swim League Meet of Champions, alongside Aseda Richardson from Ghana Dolphins.

Wofford began his medal journey in the Ghana Swim League Season 1, where he won two bronze medals at his first Meet of Champions in June 2023.

In Season 2, he missed out on a podium finish in all his races. However, he returned strongly in Season 3, winning two gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals at the Meet of Champions. It became his most successful season in the competition.

In the recently concluded Season 4, the Aquatic Masters swimmer added three bronze medals to his collection, taking his Ghana Swim League record to two gold medals, four silver medals and seven bronze medals after four seasons.

Beyond the Ghana Swim League, Wofford Kumashie has also competed in the President’s Cup National Swimming Championship from 2024 to 2025, where he won one gold medal and six bronze medals.

At the 2024 Channel One and Citi FM National Swimming Championship, Wofford earned a silver medal and a bronze medal. He also won two gold medals at club swimming competitions held at the Legon Swimming Pool.

The young swimmer now has an impressive record of five gold medals, eight silver medals and 14 bronze medals across all competitions, including school swimming tournaments and swimming invitationals.

Wofford Kumashie with his team mates

Speaking to Ermines Onyema, the Official Announcer of the Ghana Swim League, Wofford revealed that his favourite stroke is freestyle, while his favourite event is the 200m Freestyle.

Wofford says his motivation comes from his father, Timothy Kumashie, who is also a sportsman. He also praised his mother, Mavis Kumashie, for “giving him morale” during his competitions.

The young swimmer draws inspiration from American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals.

Wofford’s ambition is to become the best swimmer in the world representing Ghana while continuing to improve himself. He also hopes to acquire a master’s degree in the future.

Meanwhile, Wofford’s swim club, GH Aquatic Masters, finished second with 354 points at the Meet of Champions 2026.

Ghana Dolphins were crowned overall winners for the third consecutive time in four seasons after scoring 427 points, while Legon Swimming Club placed third with 213 points among 12 participating swim clubs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.