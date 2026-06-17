2026 World Cup: We need to win for Partey – Kwasi Sibo

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo says the Black Stars are determined to pick up the maximum points in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, the players are all motivated to win against Panama in order to honour Thomas Partey, who will miss the game after being denied a visa to travel to Canada.

Partey missed the Black Stars' trip to Toronto, having been denied access due to an ongoing legal case, but his teammates are hoping to use his absence as an inspiration.

"Our brother has been through a lot these days, and we are always with him," Sibo said. "He is one of our biggest stars in the team [and] for that, we need to win the game."

The Black Stars are chasing a winning start to the global showpiece before subsequent games against Croatia and England.

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