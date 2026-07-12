Abuakwa South MP condemns Kyebi Zongo incident involving youth and military personnel

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has condemned the reported confrontation between some youth and military personnel at Kyebi Zongo, which resulted in a young man sustaining gunshot injuries.
In a statement issued on Sunday, July 12, 2026, the MP said his office had taken note of a viral video depicting the incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, July 11, and expressed deep concern over the development.
The legislator described the incident as unfortunate and stressed that acts of violence or brutality that threaten the lives and safety of residents cannot be accepted.
He said although the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation were yet to be established, no community should have to witness such scenes.
The MP disclosed that the injured young man was receiving medical treatment at the Kyebi Government Hospital and extended his wishes for his speedy recovery.
He also urged residents, particularly the youth of Abuakwa South, to remain calm and exercise restraint while state institutions conduct investigations into the matter.
He further called on the relevant security authorities to undertake a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that justice is served.
The MP assured residents of his commitment to engaging all stakeholders to maintain peace, law and order within the constituency.
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