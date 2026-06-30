Academics urged to ground research in African values

African scholars and policymakers have been urged to ensure that research conducted on the continent is grounded in African values and context to make it relevant for policymaking and development.

The Government Spokesperson of Kenya, Dr Isaac Mwaura, made the call at the final plenary and closing session of the 2026 Evidence to Action (E2A) Conference held at the ISSER Conference Facility, University of Ghana, Legon.

The three-day conference, organised by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), in collaboration with the International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED), focused on strengthening evidence-informed policymaking across Africa.

Dr Mwuara said African countries must rely on locally generated knowledge systems and data in shaping policies.

That, he said, must be the convention rather than depending heavily on external research models.

He noted that for research to effectively influence decision‑making, it must reflect the realities, values and lived experiences of African societies.

“We cannot use evidence that outsiders are producing alone. We must rely on evidence produced within our own context and environment,” he said.

Dr Mwaura explained that research disconnected from African values often failed to address local development needs, limiting its usefulness in policy formulation and implementation.

He stressed the need for African institutions and researchers to take ownership of data generation and analysis to ensure that policies were not only evidence based but also culturally relevant.

Earlier, Professor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, Governor of Kisumu County in Kenya, emphasised the importance of linking research to action.

He stated that academic work must translate into practical solutions for development challenges.

“We are not going to change Africa without action. What matters is what we do from here,” he said.

Prof. Nyong’o urged researchers to focus on issues directly affecting citizens, including poverty, education, healthcare, and economic productivity, noting that those areas required solutions that were rooted in local contexts.

He said much of the research used in African policymaking was derived from external sources, which may not fully capture the continent’s social and cultural dynamics.

Prof. Nyong’o underscored the importance of integrating African values into emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and data systems, to ensure that innovation aligns with local needs.

He called for stronger collaboration between researchers, governments and institutions to build robust, Africa‑centred evidence systems that inform policy and practice.

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