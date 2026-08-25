ACEPA backs full probe of Domestic Gold Purchase Programme from inception

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The Executive Director of the Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Draman, has called for independent voices to be included in any parliamentary probe into Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.
His comments follow calls by incoming Majority Leader James Agalga for a comprehensive investigation into alleged losses associated with the programme from its inception to date.
Dr Draman believes a full-scale and transparent inquiry is necessary to give Ghanaians a clear picture of how the programme has been managed and account for any losses incurred.
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsnight on Tuesday, August 25, he argued that the probe should not be limited to the period following the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), particularly amid competing claims between the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over when and how losses occurred.
According to him, the amounts of money reportedly involved are significant, especially for a country that continues to rely on external sources for development financing.
“Given our station in development, and if you think about how much money we normally run to donors to ask in terms of development support, it pales in comparison to the amounts of money that we are hearing being lost through some of these programmes,” he said.
Dr Draman, however, expressed reservations about leaving the investigation entirely in the hands of Parliament, given the highly polarised nature of the debate.
He proposed the establishment of a committee that would include eminent Ghanaians alongside parliamentarians to enhance public confidence in the process and its eventual findings.
“Already, positions have been taken. NDC is going to defend its position, NPP is going to defend its position,” he noted.
He said the inclusion of independent and respected personalities could help ensure that the investigation focuses on the national interest rather than partisan considerations.
Dr Draman cited Denmark as an example, noting that the country’s Public Accounts Committee includes both Members of Parliament and non-parliamentarians because public funds are considered too important to be examined solely by politicians.
He believes a similar approach could strengthen Ghana’s investigation and help secure a credible outcome.
“I think maybe some independent and outside kind of voices and cool heads might be able to get our parliamentarians to look into this and think about the national interests first and foremost before their usual partisan and parochial interests,” he said.
Dr Dramani stressed that a comprehensive and transparent examination of the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme would ultimately benefit the country by providing clarity on the financial performance of the programme and ensuring accountability.
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