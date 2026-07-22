ACS Amplify.HER Ghana to end with live music showcase at Republic Bar & Grill

Audio By Carbonatix
ACS Amplify.HER Ghana, a four-day music industry development programme aimed at equipping African artistes with the knowledge, skills and networks needed to thrive in today’s music business, will culminate in a live showcase on Friday, July 25, 2026, at Republic Bar & Grill in Osu, Accra.
Hosted by Jambo Spaces under the African Creative Sounds (ACS) initiative, with support from Création Africa and Institut Français, the programme has brought together participants from across the continent for an intensive series of workshops covering the business, legal, creative and performance aspects of the music industry.
The initiative seeks to empower emerging artistes with practical tools to build sustainable careers in an increasingly competitive industry.
Over the four-day programme, participants have engaged with leading industry professionals on topics ranging from branding, public relations and music monetisation to copyright, intellectual property protection, royalty collection and navigating the African music landscape.
The sessions also included performance coaching, stage presence, visual storytelling and media training to prepare participants for live audiences and industry engagement.
The programme will conclude with the ACS Amplify.HER Closing Showcase, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday.
The event will feature live performances by participants before invited guests, music industry stakeholders, media representatives and the public.
It will also include certificate presentations and networking opportunities, celebrating the participants’ achievements and the creative connections established throughout the programme.
The showcase is expected to provide an exciting platform for emerging African talent while highlighting the impact of the initiative on the continent’s creative industry.
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