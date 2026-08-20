Adamus Resources challenges revocation of mining leases, says it was not notified of breaches

Adamus Resources has challenged the government’s decision to revoke its mining leases, insisting that the company was not formally notified of any material breach or warned of a regulatory violation that could justify the termination of its operations.

Head of Geology and Exploration, Ekow Taylor said the company had not received any formal notice outlining a material breach that could lead to the revocation of its mining lease.

He acknowledged that inspections by the Minerals Commission had identified issues requiring attention but said Adamus had taken corrective measures whenever concerns were brought to its attention.

“…Prior to that, we didn’t receive any notification about any material issue that could have resulted in a revocation,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, August 20,

Mr Taylor also pointed to the parliamentary ratification of Adamus’ mining lease, arguing that the process reflected the scale and significance of the investment in the mining operation and reinforced the need for due process before the lease could be revoked.

His comments follow the government’s decision to uphold the revocation of Adamus Resources’ mining leases after reviewing an appeal submitted by the company.

A Ministerial Review Committee was established to examine Adamus’ appeal against the initial decision to revoke the leases.

Following the committee’s review, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said the findings largely confirmed the breaches identified during the initial assessment.

On the basis of those findings, the Minerals Commission was directed to take over the operations of the mine.

Adamus Resources has rejected the government’s position and indicated that it intends to challenge the revocation through legal channels.

The company has described the decision as unlawful and inconsistent with Ghana’s mining laws, putting the dispute on course for a legal battle over the validity of the government’s action.

At the heart of the disagreement is whether Adamus was given sufficient notice of the alleged breaches and an opportunity to address them before the leases were revoked.

The company’s position also raises questions about whether the regulatory and legal procedures governing the cancellation of mining leases were fully followed.

The dispute therefore remains focused on due process, the alleged regulatory breaches and the legal basis for the government’s decision to terminate Adamus Resources’ mining rights.

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