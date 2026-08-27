AES, Ghanaian youth to confront debt, reparations at Accra forum

Audio By Carbonatix
Students and youth groups from Ghana and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) are expected to meet in Accra on September 5, 2026, for a forum on colonial debt, reparations and Africa's economic sovereignty.
The Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF) will host the Youth Forum on Debt and Reparations under the theme “Reclaiming Africa's Wealth, Resisting Neocolonial Bondage.”
The forum, scheduled for the ISSER Conference Hall at the University of Ghana, Legon, is expected to bring together about 200 participants, including students and youth from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger living in Ghana, other foreign students and Ghanaian youth.
The organisers say the forum will focus on moving discussions about colonial debt and reparations beyond policy debates and towards youth-led action.
Participants are expected to examine issues including the CFA franc, French imperial extraction and what the organisers describe as the broader architecture of debt bondage in Africa.
The discussions will be organised around three sessions covering the role of young people in reparations, reparations flashmobs and micro-lawsuits, and debt cancellation and the global debt trap.
The Ambassadors of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to Ghana have also been invited to address the forum and share perspectives on the AES countries' pursuit of economic self-determination.
Sumaila Mohammed, Head of the Economic and Reparations Department of the PPF, said the forum was intended to encourage young Africans to take an active role in discussions about reparations, debt cancellation and economic independence.
The programme will begin with opening remarks from the PPF, followed by addresses from the three ambassadors.
An open-floor session will also be held to synthesise proposals from participants before closing remarks.
The forum is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the ISSER Conference Hall, University of Ghana, Legon.
The PPF, an international non-governmental organisation headquartered in Accra, says it is committed to promoting African unity and supporting progressive movements across Africa and the diaspora.
The organisation draws inspiration from the ideas of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and other Pan-Africanists and advocates political and economic unity as a foundation for continental sovereignty.
Latest Stories
-
Education Ministry to amend law to restore faith-based representation on GES Council
13 seconds
-
Teacher unions demand automatic salary placement for newly promoted teachers
57 seconds
-
Asawase fire: NADMO stops victims from rebuilding burnt homes
2 minutes
-
SYPALA 2026: ‘Anti-corruption without enforcement is meaningless’ — Senanu
24 minutes
-
ICT, afternoon court sittings can help clear case backlog – Supreme Court nominee
24 minutes
-
Beyond the GH¢500bn Target: The silent workforce blind spots in Ghana’s AI strategy (Part I)
31 minutes
-
Nigeria Football Federation members resign, statement says
32 minutes
-
Ghana Immigration Service intensifies education on exploitation, abuse and trafficking in Aflao
59 minutes
-
Supreme Court should have no cap on number of judges – Anthony Forson Jnr
59 minutes
-
African journalists urged to frame, tell African stories positively
59 minutes
-
Poor treatment of public servants affects quality of service – Former Civil Service chief
60 minutes
-
Suspects detained beyond 48 hours can sue police for redress – Justice Amoako Asante
1 hour
-
Convicted Bosnian Serb war criminal Mladić dies aged 84
1 hour
-
Ga Mantse boosts Sacred Crown Awards, names Princess Duncan as CEO to drive global push
1 hour
-
At least 12 dead, 54 injured as wildfires sweep through northern Algeria
1 hour