Africa must define its own energy transition path – Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has urged African countries to pursue an energy transition strategy that reflects the continent’s unique development needs and priorities.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Dr Jinapor said Africa’s transition to a sustainable energy future must be anchored on three key pillars: energy access, industrialisation, and sustainability.

He made the comments after participating in a panel discussion on the topic, “What Does a Just Energy Transition Mean for Africa?”

He explained that while climate action remains important, Africa’s transition must also respond to the urgent need to reduce poverty, expand economic opportunities, and provide reliable energy to millions of people.

He noted that Africa’s contribution to global emissions remains low despite the continent facing significant climate-related impacts.

Dr Jinapor highlighted the importance of maintaining investor confidence through credible energy policies, adding that a stable policy environment would be critical in attracting the investments needed to transform the sector.

Dr Jinapor further stated that Ghana is advancing renewable energy development through initiatives such as the 200MW competitive solar tender, plans to scale solar capacity to 1,000MW, solar-plus-storage solutions, home solar systems, and solar-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

He said Africa’s energy transition must deliver a cleaner future while ensuring economic growth and improved living standards.

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