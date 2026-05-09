African Armwrestling Championships: Accra Mayor promises jobs for 30 Ghanaian athletes after medal haul

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has promised employment opportunities for 30 members of Ghana’s armwrestling team following their impressive performance at the African Armwrestling Championships.

The mayor made the announcement after hosting members of Ghana’s “Golden Arms” team at his residence on Wednesday, May 7, 2026.

Ghana emerged as one of the standout nations at the championship, finishing with an impressive total of 149 medals — 52 gold, 63 silver and 34 bronze medals.

Speaking to JoySports, Allotey praised the athletes for their achievement and stressed the need to reward sportsmen and women for bringing honour to the country.

“What you have done, if you think about it, you can’t sleep,” he said.

“So I took a decision that we are going to host you today. I always say too much talk doesn’t bring anything. I said it and it’s happening here.”

The Accra Mayor further revealed that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly will employ 30 members of the team.

“The AMA is going to have a 30-member team among you, which we are going to employ and they will earn money. I leave that to your leaders and they will do the selection. On Monday, you can start work,” he added.

The gesture comes after Ghana dominated the continental championship on home soil, continuing the country’s rise as a powerhouse in African armwrestling.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.