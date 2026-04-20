African leaders, security forces move to deliver lasting solutions to extremism and terrorism

Audio By Carbonatix
African citizens may soon heave a sigh of relief as leaders and security forces intensify efforts to deliver long-term solutions to rising extremism and terrorism across the continent.
The renewed commitment follows a high-level meeting of Africa’s security forces focused on strengthening intelligence sharing and coordination to curb violent extremism.
The discussions come on the back of a strong call by Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, urging African leaders to act decisively to prevent terrorism from escalating into a full-blown crisis.
Speaking at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa in Dakar, he reflected on years of dialogue and the urgent need for concrete action.
“Throughout all these years, we’ve positioned ourselves for peace dialogues, to look for solutions to security challenges. With the increase in disinformation, terrorism has become a major threat to our state infrastructure. Today, we ask ourselves, what can Africa do to stop this once and for all?” he said.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, made bold assurances, declaring that violence, terrorism and extremism must become things of the past.
“After 10 years of dialogue, Africa must now enter a decade of delivery,” he stated.
He emphasised that concrete measures will be implemented to ensure peace and security, stressing that leadership must be rooted in integrity.
According to him, peace cannot be sustained in societies where citizens have lost hope in their governments.
“To the young people in this country, you did not create the problem; we are here to solve those problems,” he assured.
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