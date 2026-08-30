Africa’s Road to LA28 begins as Ghana’s Paralympic committee steps up preparations

Ghana’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC Ghana) has begun detailed preparations for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, with President Samson Deen urging African Paralympic bodies to plan every aspect of an athlete’s journey well before the Games.

NPC Ghana took part in the LA28 National Paralympic Committee Open Days in Los Angeles from 25 to 27 August, where officials examined issues including entry documentation, accommodation, accessibility, transport, ticketing, ceremonies and media coordination.

The delegation was led by NPC Ghana president Samson Deen and included Foster Kwarteng.

The 2028 Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from 15 to 27 August, with Los Angeles set to host the Paralympics for the first time.

For African National Paralympic Committees, Mr Deen said preparation should extend beyond athlete qualification and training.

“Our responsibility is to protect the athlete’s full journey. Qualification and training must be matched by early planning for entry, accessibility, accommodation, transport, information and family support.”

He said the Los Angeles meetings had helped NPC Ghana bring several outstanding issues into a single readiness plan, while identifying areas where written clarification was still required.

Accessibility was one of the main issues discussed during the three-day engagement.

Sessions covered accessible operations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), accommodation requirements for athletes with mobility, visual and auditory needs, accessible ticketing and companion access, as well as transport arrangements for ceremonies and competition venues.

Presenters said the layout and fixed curbside arrangements at LAX could require multiple loading zones for accessible arrivals.

NPC Ghana says it will seek further clarification on arrival assistance, accessible transfers, mobility equipment and the movement of delegations before the Games.

Mr Deen said accessibility must be considered as a complete chain rather than focusing only on competition venues.

“A world-class venue cannot compensate for an inaccessible transfer, an incorrect room specification or information that does not reach the person who needs it,” he said.

The Open Days also provided information on the Accommodation Management System, which is expected to cover requests, allocations, agreements and rooming lists.

NPCs were advised to provide precise information about accessible-room requirements. However, some accommodation allocations, hotel inventories and capacity for additional team officials remain subject to confirmation.

Discussions on ticketing covered digital tickets, accessible seating, companion access and athlete ticket programmes.

NPC Ghana stressed that any deadlines, ticket allocations or entitlements discussed during stakeholder sessions should be confirmed through official LA28 communications before being treated as final.

Entry documentation was another major area of discussion.

NPC Ghana said athletes, officials and other members of delegations must obtain the appropriate US visa or travel authorisation based on their nationality and the purpose of their visit.

The committee stressed that Games accreditation does not replace a passport, visa or other required travel authorisation.

“Accreditation does not replace a passport, visa or other required travel authorisation,” Mr Deen said.

The delegation was also briefed on VisaLink, described as a mechanism for coordinating Games stakeholders with relevant visa processes.

NPC Ghana emphasised that VisaLink is not a visa, passport, ESTA approval or entry permit and does not guarantee visa appointments, visa issuance or admission into the United States.

Admission to the US remains subject to the relevant authorities, including US Customs and Border Protection.

NPC Ghana is also working on arrangements for Ghanaian media representatives who intend to cover the Games.

Media representatives seeking coordination through NPC Ghana are expected to complete the committee’s media coordination process as well as the relevant LA28 accreditation submission.

The committee stressed that submitting an application does not guarantee accreditation and that successful applicants must still meet all applicable US entry requirements.

NPC Ghana also says it will limit the collection and circulation of sensitive personal information during the accreditation and visa-coordination process.

Beyond Games logistics, NPC Ghana also explored the possibility of a Ghana-focused activation in Los Angeles during the Games.

A City of Los Angeles presentation identified Baldwin Hills Crenshaw as one possible area for future African and Caribbean national activations.

However, NPC Ghana says no Ghana House location, budget, permit, transport arrangement, sponsor package or commercial agreement has been confirmed.

“A Ghana-focused host-city activation is an exploratory opportunity,” Mr Deen said.

“Site, budget, permits, accessibility, transport and partner rights require due diligence and written confirmation.”

The committee plans to seek further information on possible sites and present the options to the Ghanaian government if it decides to pursue an activation aimed at promoting Ghana through sport, culture and tourism.

NPC Ghana says it will now maintain an integrated action tracker covering arrivals, accommodation, accessibility, tickets, ceremonies, media and potential host-city activities.

Its Games Planning team is expected to develop a readiness matrix within 14 days, while the Partnerships function will seek a scoping discussion and possible site tour for a Ghana-focused activation later in 2026.

The committee says these are internal planning targets and should not be interpreted as official LA28 deadlines.

Mr Deen urged other African Paralympic committees to adopt a similar approach.

“For African NPCs, readiness begins long before an athlete reaches the start line,” he said.

“We must plan the whole journey - from entry documentation and accessible travel to accommodation, transport, information and family support - while verifying every Games-time detail through official channels.”

He added that sharing practical lessons across the continent could help African teams arrive in Los Angeles better prepared.

The 2028 Paralympics will therefore require preparation not only on the field of play, but also across the many operational challenges that can affect an athlete before they compete.

For NPC Ghana, the focus is now on turning those challenges into clearly assigned actions, while ensuring that information is verified and athletes’ needs remain at the centre of preparations.

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