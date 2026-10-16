AfroBit Concert to debut in Malawi as pan-african music and culture festival

AfroBit Concert, a new platform celebrating African music, culture and creative freedom, is set to make its debut in Blantyre, Malawi, on December 4, 2026, with plans to become an annual event bringing together artists and audiences from across the continent.

Under the theme “Music. Culture. Freedom.”, the concert aims to showcase Africa’s diverse musical traditions and contemporary sounds while creating opportunities for artists to expand their reach, connect with new audiences and collaborate across borders.

The inaugural edition will feature artists, rappers, singers, DJs and other performers from different parts of Africa, highlighting the continent’s musical diversity and growing influence in the global creative industry.

Organisers say the initiative is intended to go beyond a one-off concert by establishing a recurring platform for cultural exchange, collaboration and the promotion of African creativity.

“AfroBit is about creating something that can grow beyond a single event. Africa has extraordinary musical talent and cultural diversity, yet opportunities for artists to connect with audiences across regions remain uneven. We want AfroBit to become a platform where those connections happen, where cultures meet, and where African creativity is celebrated on a continental stage,” the organisers said.

The event forms part of ABC FEST, the cultural finale of the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2026.

The celebrations will continue on December 5 with a football match and food festival, combining music, sport, African cuisine and community activities in a broader showcase of the continent’s cultural heritage.

AfroBit is hosted by ABC LLC, the organisers of the Africa Bitcoin Conference, Africa Bitcoin Policy Forum and Africa Bitcoin Conference Diaspora.

As preparations gather pace, corporate organisations, brands and institutions are being invited to explore sponsorship and partnership opportunities to support the development of AfroBit into a lasting platform for African music and culture.

Organisers say announcements on participating artists, ticket sales and other event details will be made in the coming weeks.

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