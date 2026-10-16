Day 1: Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair underway in Ho as firms showcase housing solutions

The Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair is underway at the Ho Sports Stadium in the Volta Region, with 19 institutions and businesses showcasing property options, building materials and services to help prospective homeowners and individuals planning to build make informed decisions.

The three-day event, which opened on Friday, October 16, and runs until Sunday, October 18, brings together players in banking, real estate, construction, building materials, telecommunications, security and technology.

Visitors have the opportunity to interact directly with exhibitors, explore available products and services, and seek information to guide their homeownership, property investment and construction plans.

Republic Bank is engaging visitors on financial solutions relevant to their housing and other financial needs, while real estate and property development companies, including Nestas Homes Limited, Adonai Estate Limited and TDC Ghana Limited, are presenting opportunities in the property sector.

Construction and building-materials suppliers are also showcasing products and services for different stages of building projects.

They include Lipe Builders & Contractors, which operates in the construction sector; Akwaaba Building Materials, a supplier of building products; Interplast, which manufactures plastic piping and related products; Vol-link Roofing System, which specialises in roofing solutions; and Sintex Tanks, a provider of water-storage products.

DoorMaster is also represented with door and access-related solutions, while Virtual Security Africa offers security solutions for properties and premises.

Telecommunications company MTN is participating alongside C Techi GH Limited, Waylead Company GH Ltd, Ayuda App, Rhoyak Ventures, Simef Gold Limited and Lesh Fortune Ltd, extending the range of businesses visitors can engage with at the fair.

The event provides a platform for prospective homeowners, property investors, contractors and people preparing to undertake building or renovation projects to ask questions, compare available options and obtain information directly from service providers.

It also offers participating businesses an opportunity to connect with potential customers and showcase their products and services to residents of Ho and surrounding communities.

With the fair currently underway and continuing through Sunday, members of the public are encouraged to troop to the Ho Sports Stadium to explore the exhibitions, engage participating companies and discover solutions that could support their housing and construction needs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.