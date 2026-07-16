Aggrieved customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company demand payments of locked up fund in Mid-Year Budget

Charles Nyame

Aggrieved customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company have appealed to President John Mahama to direct the Minister of Finance to make a full budgetary allocation for the payment of all outstanding investments owed to customers in the Mid-Year Budget scheduled to be presented next week.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Charlse Nyame said thousands of innocent customers of the defunct company have lived through unbearable hardship after the collapse of Gold Coast Fund Management.

The statement said many pensioners, workers, widows, and small business owners have been pushed into poverty, denied medical care, forced to withdraw their children from school, and stripped of their dignity.

Mr. Nyame urged President Mahama to fulfill a 2024 promise to ensure that all affected customers receive their locked up funds after the collapse of Gold Coast Fund Management Company.

“During the 2024 election campaign, President John Dramani Mahama gave a clear and reassuring commitment to the victims. He promised that his administration would not impose a long-term payment plan that would prolong their suffering. Instead, he assured affected customers that full payment would be made within his first year in office. Today, that timeline has expired. The victims are still waiting”, he said.

He stated that the thousands of victims who believed in the President’s promise are looking up to leadership for decisive action.

“This is not simply about settling an outstanding financial obligation; it is about honouring a solemn public commitment and restoring confidence in the trust between government and the people”.

Mr. Nyame argued that the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review presents the government with a unique opportunity to demonstrate compassion, accountability, and respect for the rule of law by making a full budgetary provision for the immediate payment of all outstanding claims.

“We respectfully urge President Mahama to rise above politics and ensure that this promise is fulfilled without any further delay. Every additional postponement deepens the pain of families who have already endured years of financial distress through no fault of their own”.

He pointed out that the people affected are not asking for charity, but demanding the return of their own hard-earned money.

“We therefore call on His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama to instruct the Honourable Minister for Finance to include a full allocation in the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to enable the complete payment of all locked-up investments belonging to customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management”.

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