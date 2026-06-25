Akofena is our new leader. He was not present at alleged shooting incident – KAMOG

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana (KAMOG) has reaffirmed that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has been duly installed as the new leader of the church and was not present at his residence when an alleged shooting incident involving his sister, former Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo, reportedly occurred.
In a statement issued on June 25, the church said Akofena was formally introduced and installed as the successor to the late founder, Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, during a ceremony organised by the National Council of Elders and the church's Head Office on June 21.
According to the church, all constitutional procedures and consultations required for the selection and installation of a new leader were followed.
"The said event went on successfully as planned and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was introduced and installed according to the Constitution of the church," the statement said.
The church further stated that after the installation ceremony, Akofena left his residence to attend another engagement. It said the alleged shooting incident occurred after his departure.
KAMOG therefore rejected suggestions that the newly installed leader was involved in the incident, insisting that he neither personally shot nor instructed anyone to shoot his sister.
The statement noted that Akofena subsequently honoured an invitation from the police, provided a statement in the presence of his lawyers, and was later granted bail by the Adenta Circuit Court.
The church said it would continue to cooperate with investigators and urged the public to disregard what it described as misleading reports and misinformation surrounding both the leadership transition and the alleged shooting.
KAMOG also reiterated that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena remains the legitimate leader of the church and pledged its support for him as he assumes responsibility for advancing the mission and legacy of the late founder.
Read the full statement by the church below.
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